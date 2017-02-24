Man involved in Connecticut Amber Alert deported in 2013

BRIDGEPORT, CT (AP) — Police say a 6-year-old Connecticut girl who was the subject of a multistate Amber Alert has been found in Pennsylvania after a high-speed highway chase and crash involving a car driven by her murder suspect father.

Pennsylvania State Police say Aylin Sofia Hernandez suffered minor injuries in the crash at about 11 a.m. Friday on Interstate 99 in Benner Township. Her father, 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez, was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Two state troopers suffered minor injuries.

The Amber Alert was issued at about 2:45 a.m. Friday after police responded to the girl’s Bridgeport, Connecticut, home to find her mother, Nadia Gonzalez, fatally stabbed.

According to federal authorities, Hernandez was in the country illegally and was previously deported in 2013.

ICE spokesperson Shawn Neudauer released the following statement:

Oscar Obedio Hernandez, a citizen of El Salvador, was issued a Final Order of Removal by an immigration judge on Oct. 29, 2013. He was removed from the United States by ICE officers in Hartford, CT on Nov. 27, 2013. He has prior felony convictions from 2002 for assault and threatening, as well as several misdemeanor convictions. ICE has placed an immigration detainer with the Bridgeport (Connecticut) Police Department.”

According to Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez, dispatchers received multiple 9-1-1 calls of a dispute. Officers responded to a “horrific” scene on Greenwood Street around 2:45 a.m. where two people were stabbed. Perez said that it is Aylin’s mother, 26-year-old Nidia Gonzales, who was found dead at the scene.

Officials say another woman was also stabbed at least 14 times and was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where she is in critical but stable condition. She is expected to survive. Police have not released her name.