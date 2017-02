COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police at John Glenn International Airport and troopers from The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 49,000 grams of marijuana on Wednesday.

Airport police shared a photo of the bust on Twitter.

“Great work!” they wrote. “Sorry dopers!”

