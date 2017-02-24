Child’s Letter To God Inspires Prayers

WEXFORD CO, MI (WPBN/NBC News) A Michigan couple is asking for prayers after stumbling upon a child’s letter to God tucked away in a hospital Bible.

Charles Brodberg and his fiance Melissa Smith were at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital when they stopped in the chapel. While Brodberg was reading through the Bible he noticed the note.

The note reads “Dear God, please my Dad get better. Please God, one more thing. Please help my Mom and Dad get back together. P.S. Love Bianca”.

“Seeing something like that from a child is just a true blessing,” Smith says.

After reading it, he wanted to share it on social media in hopes of others praying for the young girl and her family.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2l7EAQ3