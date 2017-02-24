Columbus man in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in Mansfield

nbc4-icon By Published:
ambulanceweb

MANSFIELD (WCMH) — A Columbus man is in critical condition after a crash in Mansfield on Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol-Mansfield Post says a 16-year-old driver failed to yield and pulled out of Middle Bellville Road onto Ohio 97, where Guiles Richardson of Columbus was heading northwest. The two cars collided. Richardson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his Jeep.

He is in critical condition at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. No drugs or alcohol are thought to be involved.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s