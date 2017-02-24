Columbus man in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in Mansfield

MANSFIELD (WCMH) — A Columbus man is in critical condition after a crash in Mansfield on Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol-Mansfield Post says a 16-year-old driver failed to yield and pulled out of Middle Bellville Road onto Ohio 97, where Guiles Richardson of Columbus was heading northwest. The two cars collided. Richardson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his Jeep.

He is in critical condition at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. No drugs or alcohol are thought to be involved.