COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for two persons of interest in recent homicides.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Michael Favors, 24, and Antwan Hutchinson, 25, are persons of interest in recent homicide cases, and Hutchinson is wanted in a kidnapping case.

Police warn that both men are considered armed and dangerous, and people should not approach them.

If you see either one of these men, police ask that you call 911 or CPD’s Homicide Unit at 614- 645-4730.