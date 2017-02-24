Court Documents: Columbus police officer paid for sex three different times

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has charged one of its officers with paying for sex.

Officer Randall Mayhew is charged with three counts of prostitution, three counts of soliciting and one count of dereliction of duty, according to Columbus Police Sgt. Richard Weiner. The Columbus City Attorneys office confirmed Thursday that the charges had been filed.

On Friday, NBC4 obtained the court filings in the case.

The court documents indicate Mayhew paid for sexual acts on three occasions, with three different women during the latter part of 2015 and early 2016.

All of the alleged incidents occurred while Mayhew was reportedly on duty.

In one case, investigators accused Mayhew of running a background check on one of them women, noting she had two outstanding warrants and failing to arrest her.

The court documents indicate GPS data from Mayhew’s cruiser tracked him to the locations where the alleged sexual acts occurred.

Mayhew, 45, has been with the department for 17 years, according to CPD.

When police became aware of these allegations last year, Mayhew was relieved of duty on the street and placed on desk duty.

He has received a summons to appear in court.

Janie Ingram, a family friend who has lived in the same neighborhood as the Mayhew family for 17 years, said Thursday she didn’t believe he was guilty.

“Stunned, shocked,” Ingram said. “There’s nothing in me that believes he would do this.”

Mayhew lost his son to a rare disease in 2015, and Ingram said the family had been through a lot.

“He’s got a lot on his shoulders with losing his son and taking care of three children,” Ingram said. “There’s a lot on his shoulders, but he’s always—he’s a great neighbor.”

Ingram said she hoped to see the charges resolved soon.

NBC4 stopped by Mayhew’s house to try to speak with him about the charges, but no one answered the door. He is expected to be arraigned March 23.