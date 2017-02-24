Ellen DeGeneres gives entire school’s senior class college scholarships

FILE - In this March 21, 2015, file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. On the Feb. 23, 2017, episode of her chat show, DeGeneres handed out four-year scholarships paid for by Wal-Mart to the entire senior class of a New York City charter school. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this March 21, 2015, file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. On the Feb. 23, 2017, episode of her chat show, DeGeneres handed out four-year scholarships paid for by Wal-Mart to the entire senior class of a New York City charter school. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Ellen DeGeneres has handed out college scholarships to the entire senior class of a New York City charter school.

DeGeneres surprised the 41 students from Brooklyn’s Summit Academy this week at her California studio during the taping of Thursday’s episode of her chat show . The four-year scholarships paid for by Walmart will cover tuition for any state university in New York. DeGeneres says the entire gift is worth $1.6 million.

The school’s first graduating class was last year. School officials tell DeGeneres that 93 percent of members of the class are enrolled in college.

