Friday Freebies: Red carpets, yoga, local music and more

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Who doesn’t like free (or discounted) stuff? Take a look at what you can do in Columbus this weekend without breaking the bank.

Friday:

Get your taxes done

If you’re a member of the military, veteran, reserve or guard member or a military spouse, you can get free help with your tax returns at the Columbus Military Veterans’ Resource Center. Bring proof of military service, social security cards, W2s, 1099’s and any receipts.

Stretch your karma

Unwind from your workweek on your mat at Yoga on High. The Karma Yoga class will take you through deep stretches and breathing exercises to help you relax. There is no charge, but donations in any amount are appreciated.

COSI Family Friday Nights

Grab the family and get your science on at COSI! Admission is only $11 and includes all of COSI’s permanent exhibits and a movie.

Check out the local music scene

See local artists play in a free showcase at Skully’s Music Diner, and at the end of the night, vote for the musician you would like to see open at CD102.5 Day Side A. The showcase will feature Unlawful, Personal Public and Grateful Closure. Ages 21 and up get in free.

Saturday:

Take your kids to try hockey

If you have dreams of your kid becoming the next Wayne Gretzky, take them to Kids Try Hockey Free Day with AUSA hockey at the Winter Park on Nationwide Boulevard. There will be limited equipment available for use.

Hoot it up

Take the kids to the movies at Gateway Film Center. Kids can make crafts and the whole family can watch family-friendly films and enjoy live music from the Shazzbots. The event is free, but canned food donations are suggested and will benefit the Open Shelter.

See Oscar-nominated films

Want to see the Oscar-nominated films before the red carpet unrolls on Sunday? Check out the Best in Picture Showcase at AMC theaters. The showcase only costs $32.50 and you’ll be able to watch Moonlight, Lion, Hacksaw Ridge, Arrival and Hidden Figures back-to-back.

Sunday:

Explore African American literature

Celebrate African American literature at the main branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library. The 2017 African American Read In will feature two works: The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead and Underground Airlines by Ben H. Winters.

Go to the zoo

If you missed the last fee admission day of the year at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, don’t worry — you can still save on a visit. The zoo is offering 50% off admission until March 17m meaning residents from Franklin County pay only $7.50 for general admission, $5 for children, and $5 for senior citizens.

Have a night on the red carpet

Now that you’ve seen some of the films up for awards, you can have the red carpet experience for yourself. Glam it up and walk the red carpet, enjoy food from local restaurants, have cocktails and watch the Oscars on the Big Screen. Tickets for non-members are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Drexel members pay $20 in advance and $25 at the door.