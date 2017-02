NEW ORLEANS (WCMH) — Mardi Gras celebrations are well underway in New Orleans. Dozens of parades are happening this weekend with traditional-style floats as they go down streets lined with crowds of people–of course–throwing beads.

Bands also march along playing jazz-style music.

Celebrations will continue through Tuesday (Fat Tuesday) the actual day of Mardi Gras.

