Missing something? Wendy’s pulls spicy chicken nuggets from Ohio menus

(Courtesy Wendy's)
(Courtesy Wendy's)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’ve been to an Ohio Wendy’s lately craving the spicy chicken nuggets, you’re out of luck.

According to the fast food company, the spicy chicken nuggets have been removed from the menu and are only available in select cities across the country. Wendy’s did not disclose which cities you can pick up the nuggets.

A spokesperson for Wendy’s said they plan on adding new products to the menu and that anyone who is fan of the spicy nuggets can choose the spicy chicken sandwich instead.

The spokesperson also said that the new Asiago ranch chicken club can be ordered spicy style, to help serve as a replacement.

 

