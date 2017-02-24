Nursing home evacuated after World War II-era grenades found

associated-press-logo By Published:
generic-police-siren-generic-police-flashing-lights

CLARKSTOWN, NY (AP) – Two World War II-era grenades have been found in a suburban New York nursing home resident’s refrigerator, prompting an evacuation.

The Journal News reports the Tappan Zee Manor Nursing Home was evacuated Friday afternoon while police searched the facility and the 91-year-old resident’s car for any additional explosives.

Clarkstown police say no other devices were found during the search.

The two grenades were removed by the Rockland County sheriff’s bomb squad. The bomb squad will X-ray them to see if they’re live.

Residents were allowed to return within hours.

Authorities say the man who owned the grenades was out of the nursing home for medical treatment at the time.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s