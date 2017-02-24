Police arrest men accused of robbing woman after following her home from casino

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say two men were arrested after they robbed a woman who had been at Hollywood Casino.

At about 7am, Friday, E. 12th Avenue was blocked as Upper Arlington called in Columbus SWAT to help with a search warrant for aggravated robbery.

Two men in their early 20s were arrested at the house. The Upper Arlington Police Department says both males are being charged with aggravated robbery from an incident on February 11 where a woman was followed home from Hollywood casino and robbed at gunpoint.

Police were led to the home by their investigation that’s been happening since the 11th. One of the males lives at that residence where the search warrant took place.

Police aren’t releasing the victims name.

Both men were processed at the Upper Arlington police station. They will be transported to Franklin County Jail and charged with aggravated robbery.