Columbus Police identify officer who shot and killed gun run suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the officer who reportedly fired several shots at a suspect on Thursday night.

Officer Alex Mottinger joined CPD in July 2015 and is assigned to the patrol bureau.

The suspect in question, 38-year-old Jimmie Patton, allegedly pointed his gun at an officer who were investigating the report of a “gun run.”

Columbus Police say Patton was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and later died from his injuries. The officers were not injured.

Officers said they recovered a rifle and handgun at the scene of the incident.

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting this year.