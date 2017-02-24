Police investigating 3 deaths at same Hilltop home in past 2 weeks

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
img_0218

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after three bodies have been found at the same address in the last month.

On February 13, around 9am, Cody Campbell was found dead at 68 Whitethorne Ave. Homicide was called to this death as it was suspicious.

Thursday night, Marie E. Stamp and Sidney J. Campbell were also found dead at 68 Whitethorne Ave.

Between those 2 dates, police say Michael Favors and Antwan Hutchinson attempted to abduct a man that knew something about Cody Campbell’s death.

Their attempt failed, and police are looking for them now.

Reporter Ted Hart is following this story and will have the latest coming up on NBC4 at 5 and 6. For more stories right now, grab our free news app for iPhone or Android.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s