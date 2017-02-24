Police investigating 3 deaths at same Hilltop home in past 2 weeks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after three bodies have been found at the same address in the last month.

On February 13, around 9am, Cody Campbell was found dead at 68 Whitethorne Ave. Homicide was called to this death as it was suspicious.

Thursday night, Marie E. Stamp and Sidney J. Campbell were also found dead at 68 Whitethorne Ave.

Between those 2 dates, police say Michael Favors and Antwan Hutchinson attempted to abduct a man that knew something about Cody Campbell’s death.

Their attempt failed, and police are looking for them now.

