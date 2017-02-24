Upper Arlington HS gets a piece of theater history for ‘Wizard of Oz’ production

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH (WCMH) — A taste of New York theater is coming to Columbus, not at the Palace or the Ohio Theatre but at Upper Arlington High School.

Thanks to a creative director and a rental company, students this week are following the same yellow brick road that Mickey Rooney stood on.

The UAHS production of the “Wizard Of OZ” is using the same set and costumes that were used in the Madison Square Garden production.

And it takes a lot of work to pull off a production of this size as our Monica Day got to find out by going behind the scenes with the cast and crew.

 

