VIDEO: Bees learn to play soccer in new study

LONDON (WCMH) — Bumblebees may be smarter than you think.

A researcher at Queen Mary University of London trained some bees to roll a ball by rewarding them with sugar water.

The experiment required the bees to move a ball to a specific location before they got their treat.

If a bee couldn’t figure out how to get the reward, a researcher would demonstrate by using a plastic bee on a stick to push the ball to the center.

The bees then quickly learned what they had to do to be rewarded.

The study is published in the Journal of Science.