CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Fiona the hippo is one month old now, and the Cincinnati Zoo says she has already outgrown two kiddie pools.

Fiona was on an IV for some time this week because she was dehydrated, and was unable to be in the pool.

The Zoo says spending time in the pool will help Fiona build muscle and lung strength, keep her skin moist, and let her “act like a hippo.” The pool is set up close to her parents so she can hear and smell them.