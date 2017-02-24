White House blocks several news organizations from press briefing

White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — CNN and several other news organizations were blocked Friday from an off-camera press gaggle with press secretary Sean Spicer.

The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and Politico were also excluded from the meeting, according to CNN. TIME and the Associated Press boycotted the briefing.

“The AP believes the public should have as much access to the president as possible,” Lauren Easton, the AP’s director of media relations, said in a statement..

News organizations that were allowed in included the conservative website Breitbart news. The site’s founder, Steve Bannon, is chief strategist to President Donald Trump.

Earlier Friday in a speech before the Conservative Political Action Conference, President Donald Trump railed against the media.

