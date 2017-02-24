Whitehall police: 911 calls are down, call main line

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) — Police in Whitehall say their 911 system is down, meaning 911 calls in their area are not going through.

Whitehall police are asking anyone with an emergency to contact their main line at 614-237-6333, ext. 0.

Police said they are unsure what caused the phone lines to go down. They do not have a possible restoration at this time.

