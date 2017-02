2017 Barnes Bracketology – Feb. 25

Here at Barnes Bracketology HQ, the weather has turned from 78 and sunny to 40 and snow/hail. It’s a cruel world we live in. But it’s a great metaphor for how things can change so quickly, as many of the teams below know. Fortunes can change quickly, especially in these next couple of weeks. It should be fun to watch with March just around the corner.

MY PROJECTED FIELD OF 68

(changes in italics)

LOCKS (30): Gonzaga, Villanova, Kansas, North Carolina, Louisville, Baylor, Oregon, Arizona, Kentucky, Florida, Duke, Florida State, UCLA, Cincinnati, Purdue, Butler, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, SMU, Dayton, Virginia, Minnesota, Creighton, Saint Mary’s, Maryland,South Carolina, VCU, Xavier, Oklahoma State

AUTOS (23): America East – Vermont, Atlantic Sun – Florida Gulf Coast, Big Sky – North Dakota, Big South – UNC-Asheville, Big West – UC Irvine, Colonial – UNC-Wilmington, Conference-USA – Middle Tennessee, Horizon – Valparaiso, Ivy – Princeton, MAAC – Monmouth, MAC – Akron, MEAC – NC Central, Missouri Valley – Wichita State, Mountain West – Nevada, Northeast – Mount St. Mary’s, Ohio Valley – Belmont, Patriot – Bucknell, Southern – ETSU, Southland – New Orleans, SWAC – Texas Southern, Summit – North Dakota State, Sun Belt – UT Arlington, WAC – Cal St Bakersfield

AT-LARGE (15): Iowa State, Arkansas, USC, Miami (FL), Virginia Tech, Northwestern, Seton Hall, Michigan State, Syracuse, California, Illinois State, Rhode Island, Providence, Michigan, Wake Forest

BUBBLE WATCH

BUBBLE (28): Iowa State, Arkansas, USC, Miami (FL), Wichita State, Virginia Tech, Northwestern, Seton Hall, Michigan State, Syracuse, California, Illinois State, Rhode Island, Providence, Michigan, Wake Forest, Kansas State, Marquette, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Vanderbilt, TCU, Tennessee, Houston, Nevada, Alabama, Ole Miss, Ohio State

SEEDING

CONFERENCE BREAKDOWN

ACC (10), Big East (6), Big Ten (6), Big 12 (5), Pac-12 (5), SEC (4), Atlantic 10 (3), American (2), Missouri Valley (2), West Coast (2) ACC (10), Big East (6), Big Ten (6), Big 12 (5), Pac-12 (5), SEC (4), Atlantic 10 (3), American (2), Missouri Valley (2), West Coast (2)