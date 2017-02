COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police confirm they are investigating after a man’s body was found in a creek near the intersection of Westerville Road and East Dublin Granville Road.

Police are on scene, and say firefighters saw the body on their way back from investigating a structure fire.

CPD on scene says a male body was found by firefighters as they drove by on Westerville Rd. No ID on the body pic.twitter.com/9zhMzCvItK — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) February 25, 2017

