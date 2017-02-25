Body found inside burning car in San Diego identified as Columbus native

SAN DIEGO (WCMH) — A Columbus woman has been identified as the victim of a car fire outside of San Diego earlier this week.

NBC San Diego reports a Lexus was found burning in the 11000 block of Mast Boulevard in Lakeside on Wednesday night. Andrea Daves was identified as the victim, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

KFMB reports that 33-year-old Daves was from Columbus and was stationed in San Diego with the Navy. Friends told the station she was an Ohio University graduate. Daves was on maternity leave, and had two young children.

Officials have not released the cause of death.