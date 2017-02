ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats meeting in Atlanta have elected Tom Perez their new party chairman in a second round of voting.

Perez, who was labor secretary under President Barack Obama, beat out Keith Ellison, a Minnesota congressman.

In a speech before the vote, Perez said Democrats face “a crisis of confidence” and a “crisis of relevance” after President Donald Trump’s election victory. He pledged to “take the fight” to Trump and “right-wing Republicans.”