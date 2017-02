SOUTHFIELD, MI (WCMH) — Reporter and anchor Ron Savage, who worked for FOX 2 in Detroit, died suddenly on Saturday morning while training with a local fire department.

FOX 2 reports Savage volunteered with the Milford Fire Department, and suffered a “cardiac issue” during a training exercise. He was a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the department.

Looking through some posts & found this https://t.co/ArRAssIhu9 Ron Savage was a dedicated reporter & firefighter. He will be missed by many pic.twitter.com/sg0pDZxz3z — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) February 25, 2017