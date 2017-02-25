Inmate indicted after allegedly mailing letters threatening judges, Pres. Trump

(Courtesy: Lebanon Correctional Institution)
(Courtesy: Lebanon Correctional Institution)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — An inmate at Lebanon Correctional Institution is facing charges after allegedly threatening federal officials.

According to the indictment, 47-year-old Rodney D. Cydrus, formerly of Chillicothe, is accused of mailing letters threatened President Donald Trump, United States judges and federal law enforcement officials. The FBI also said two of the letters included a powdered substance, although the investigators discovered the powder was non-toxic.

Rodney is already incarcerated at the Lebanon Correctional Institution after being convicted on arson, theft and burglary charges in Ross County in 2013. He is now charged with mailing threatening communications, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

