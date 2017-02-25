Jeep buried in sand dune for 40 years is finally unearthed

John Musnuff looks through the rubble of the old family Jeep after it was pulled out of the collapsed storage shed Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Truro, Mass. Work crews early Friday pulled out the rusted remnants of what John Munsnuff says was once his family’s “beach buggy” at the home they’ve long owned near Ballston Beach in Cape Cod. (Steve Heaslip/The Cape Cod Times via AP)
TRURO, Mass. (AP) — A Jeep buried in sand in Massachusetts 40 years ago has finally been dug out.

Work crews early Friday pulled out the rusted remnants of what John Munsnuff says was once his family’s “beach buggy” at the home they’ve long owned near Ballston Beach in Cape Cod.

The Jeep had once been painted white with a green interior. It had been stored in a garage that was long ago buried by shifting sand dunes.

Munsnuff says the family was unable to remove the Jeep or dismantle the now-collapsed garage all these years because of environmental regulations around the dunes, which also have swallowed up parts of a nearby town beach parking lot.

Munsnuff says he snagged a few souvenirs from the barely recognizable wreckage, including the Jeep’s hub caps and door handles.

