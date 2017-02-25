Middle school teacher, asst. principal killed in apparent double-murder, suicide in Florida

HILLSBOROUGH CO., FL (WFLA) — Authorities have identified the victims and the shooter in an apparent double-murder suicide in Brandon, Florida as Samara Routenberg, 39, Lisa Dawn Fuillerat, 51 and Vicente Fuillerat, 53. The latter Fuillerat is the suspected shooter.

The suspect was on felony probation when he shot the victims Saturday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Routenberg was an assistant principal at Lake Gibson Middle school in Lakeland, Florida. Lisa Fuillerat was a 6th grade teacher at the same school, according to WFTS. Lisa and Vincente were reportedly going through divorce proceedings.

Colonel Donna Lusczynski told WFLA’s Chip Osowski the suspect was seen exiting his vehicle with a shotgun and proceeded to the rear of the residence and entered through the back porch.

“At that point we can’t see anything else on surveillance. But what we believe is he made entry into the house, the victims became aware at some point and both armed themselves with firearms,” Lusczynski said.

“Our deputies arrived at the scene, found that the rear sliding glass door had been broken into, they made entry into the residence and unfortunately found both of our victims shot multiple times and both were deceased. They then located Vincente the shooter who had committed suicide at that point.”

“Really, it could happen anywhere. It really can. It doesn’t matter the neighborhood it could happen anywhere,” a neighbor, Rhonda Murray, told WFLA’s Chip Osowski. “But it’s just sad to think that you wake up and you realize that night when you were sleeping sound in your bed three people lost their lives.”