Pres. Trump says he won’t attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — President Donald Trump said on Twitter Saturday that he is not attending the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

“Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!” he wrote.

The White House Correspondents’ Association is a group of journalists who cover the White House and the President. The Commander-In-Chief typically attends the annual event.

In recent years, the dinner has been hosted by comedians such as Larry Wilmore, Conan O’Brien, Seth Meyers, and Jay Leno. In past years, former President Barack Obama used his time on stage to poke fun at himself, other politicians, and the media.

He and host Seth Meyers made jokes at Mr. Trump’s expense in 2011.

This year’s dinner is scheduled for April 29.

