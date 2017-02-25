Suspect in November homicide case arrested in Mason

MASON, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police say the suspect in a November homicide case has been arrested by the Mason Police Department.

On Nov. 17, 2016, police say 45-year-old Jonathan Lofton was taken to Riverside Hospital following an assault that happened on the 1300 block of Loretta Avenue in Columbus. Lofton later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the suspect, 47-year-old Allen A. Jarrell, was arrested in Mason, Ohio, without incident Thursday night. Jarrell now faces murder charges.