US Marshals announce top most-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives and is looking for tips that lead to their arrests.

Shaheed Clay

Clay is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for burglary.

Clay is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Jeffrey Green

Green is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for burglary.

Green is described as a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has green eyes and blond hair.

Neal Howard

Howard is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Howard is described as a black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Brandon Truss

Truss is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for breaking and entering.

Truss is described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and there are rewards available.