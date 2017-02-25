Woman tased after stripping naked, chasing track team

CORBIN, KY (WCMH) — A Kentucky woman is facing charges after she allegedly stripped naked and chased a high school track team Friday morning.

According to WKYT, a track coach spotted 26-year-old Julie Ledger taking off her clothes before the bizarre incident.

“One of the coaches saw her a couple hundred yards away, I guess, by the softball field. She had clothes on,” said Captain Coy Wilson with the Corbin Police Department. “He said he noticed her over there taking her clothes off and then she just started running towards the track.”

Ledger then climbed over the fence and started running on the track.

“She was chasing these girls, like growling at them, mumbling some stuff. I couldn’t even understand what she was saying,” said Eythan Sims, a member of the Corbin High School track team. “It was freaking everybody out.”

Captain Wilson says that Leger did not touch any of the track team members.

The track team ran to the field house and locked it. When officers arrived, they found Leger standing in the parking lot. She was still naked.

“Then she refused to get in the car and started fighting, so the officer actually did tase her in order to keep her from getting hurt,” Captain Wilson said. He also said it was evident Leger was on some sort of drug.

Leger now faces charges for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and resisting arrest. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment and will be in court next month.