2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting amid ongoing dispute

associated-press-logowkbn By and Published:
howland-mass-shooting

HOWLAND, Ohio (AP) – Police in northeast Ohio say an ongoing dispute led to a shooting that has left two people dead and three hurt.

Authorities in Howland near Youngstown say the shooting on Saturday wasn’t a random act of violence.

They say 47-year-old Nasser Hamad is the owner of the home where the shooting happened and has been charged with aggravated murder. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney.

Witnesses say they saw people fighting and running outside the house in a driveway before the shooting began.

Some of the victims were found in a van in the driveway.

The shooting shut down a busy road and took place near several stores and the entrance to a mall.

Neighbor say police have been to the house several times in recent months.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s