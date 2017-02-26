8-year-old girl shot and killed moments after car crash

HOUSTON, TX (WCHM) — An 8-year-old girl is dead after she was shot and killed just moments after a car accident in Houston, Texas.

Latoyia Thomas was driving home after getting her hair done. Her daughter DeMaree Adkins was in the backseat of the car. When she began to go through an intersection, another car slammed into her vehicle.

“I put the car in park, and I reached down for my baby,” Thomas said. “I said, ‘Are you okay?’ because she was asleep. She never even knew what happened.”

The car that struck Thomas’ sped off, but another one pulled up. Thomas thought the woman driving was stopping to offer help, but things took a deadly turn.

“When I looked over, she pulled a gun out the window and she started shooting,” Thomas said.

Thomos pulled DeMaree out of the car and put her on the ground. At first she thought DeMaree was still sleeping, but then she saw blood on her jacket.

“I kept telling her, ‘Wake up, wake up. Stay with me. Stay with me. Stay with me. Stay with me,” Thomas told KTRK.

The 8-year-old was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Thomas believes that someone knows something about the identity of the woman who shot and killed her daughter and the driver who initially crashed into her vehicle.

“If you know something, please, please speak up,” Thomas pleaded. “My daughter did not deserve this. She was only eight. Eight years old. Full of life. Just starting to live.”