Award-winning actor Bill Paxton passes away at 61

Bill Paxton walks on stage at the "Aliens: 30th Anniversary" panel on day 3 of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2016, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
(WCMH) — Award-winning actor Bill Paxton has passed away at the age of 61.

NBC News has confirmed that the Emmy winner died as a result of surgery complications.

Paxton starred in box office hits “Titanic,” “Aliens,” “Apollo 13” and “Twister.” The actor was currently working on the CBS television series “Training Day.”  He also won an Emmy for the TV mini-series “Hatfields and McCoys.”

He leaves behind two children and his wife, Louise Newbury.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” his family said in a statement.

 

