Family of Gabriel Hinojosa speaks out about her death, recovery from addiction

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The family of Gabriel Hinojosa is speaking out following her death.

The body 22-year-old Hinojosa was found in the Big Darby Creek inside a partially submerged recycling bin on February 24.

She was reported missing on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Gabriel’s family said she was working toward something great but someone took that away from her.

Gabriel’s uncle, Anthony Hinojosa, said he just saw Gabriel a week before she went missing.

He said he remembers the days he used to walk her to school when she was just a little girl, and how she was such an inspiration to him as an adult. Now he’s left with a hole in his heart.

“It’s not fair,” said Anthony. “She was the kindest person in the world. She would do anything for anybody. If you had a dollar and you needed it, she would give it to you.”

He said Gabriel’s death cut short the transformation their family was witnessing.

“She was a recovering heroin addict. She was doing good. She was going to meetings.”

This is something Anthony says he understands personally because he is a recovered crack addict.

“I would talk to her and she would understand what I went through,” said Anthony. “I see the struggles that she was going through, and I could see that she was on the right track.”

He said each day is tough for their family, but they are staying strong for the one they call Gabby.

“I know justice will be served because she did not deserve that, she did not deserve that.”

Her uncle also told me that First United Brethren Church which was Gabriel’s church will be handing out care kits to prostitutes and homeless people in her honor.

The family has also set up a gofundme page to help with the funeral service for the Gabriel.