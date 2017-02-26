Firefighters battle second-alarm fire in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters are on the scene of a second-alarm in northeast Columbus.

The fire was reported around 6am Sunday morning at 5464 Foxhound Lane, which is in the Villas at Little Turtle apartment complex.

No other information was immediately available.

Reporter Tyler Carter is following this story and will have the latest coming up on NBC4 Today at 6:30am.

