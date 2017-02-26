Former nursing home employees charged after patient suffers more than 100 ant bites overnight

CENTRE, AL (WIAT) — Three former employees of Cherokee Health and Rehab nursing home were arrested Friday on charges of elder abuse/neglect after a patient reportedly suffered approximately 100 ant bites overnight.

According to Attorney General Steven T. Marshall, Michele Curry, 42, of Centre, Kacey Allen, 28, also of Centre, and Shawna Rogers, 26 of Rome, Georgia, were arrested Friday after a grand jury reviewed evidence and indicted the three, charging each with one count of elder abuse/neglect in the second degree.

The three women are accused of being responsible for a bedridden patient throughout the night of Sept. 3, 2016, into the next morning, and charting that they each entered the room numerous times during the night, but surveillance video showed otherwise, Marshall said.

According to the video, none of the three women entered the patient’s room for about 11 hours. When the elderly woman was checked on, it was discovered she had suffered approximately 100 ant bites. The women are accused of alleged intentional neglect directly contributing to the patient’s injuries.

The class B felony carries a possible sentence of two to 20 years if convicted.