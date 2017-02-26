Man breaks into Gahanna businesses, captured on camera

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — Officials are hoping surveillance footage can help track down a man wanted for robbing several businesses in the Gahanna Business Park last month.

Investigators said a man was spotted outside the business park around 2:40am on Jan. 31. He used a small prying tool to break into a fitness studio and insurance company office, stealing cash from both locations.

Surveillance cameras captured some images of the suspect, but officials are asking for help identifying him,

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-to-late 30s. He is believed to be between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen with a thick mustache, wearing a deep purple knit hat, dark-hooded jacket, black pants and gloves.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.