Police searching for east Columbus homicide suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified the suspect accused of killing one person and injuring another in an east Columbus shooting.

Police are searching for 28-year-old Randy Lee Joseph Hunter. He is accused of killing 36-year-old Lonnie Lambert and injuring 49-year-old Nichelle Lillard in a shooting on the 900 block of Lilley Avenue on Feb. 22.

Police say Hunter should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Columbus Police immediately and should not try to approach or detain the suspect.