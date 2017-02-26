The 2017 Oscars: Full list of nominees and winners

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — The 2017 Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, February 26, at the Dolby Theater starting at 7pm.

Here are the nominees for the 2017 Oscars. The list will be updated throughout the night:

Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

Best Documentary Short Subject

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Live-Action Short

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Original Song

“Audition: The Fools Who Dream” – La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls

“City of Stars” – La La Land

“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Animated Short Blind Vaysha Borrowed Time Pear Cider and Cigarettes Pearl Piper

2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actor View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Casey Affleck, shown posing in the press room at the 74th annual Golden Globe awards, is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in "Manchester by the Sea." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Andrew Garfield, shown posing for photographers upon arrival at a photo call in central London, is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in "Hacksaw Ridge." (Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Ryan Gosling, shown after his arrival at the screening of the film 'La La Land' in London, was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in "La La Land." (Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Viggo Mortensen, shown at a Golden Globes afterparty on Jan. 8, 2017, has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in "Captain Fantastic." (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Denzel Washington, shown at a screening of "Fences," at Rose Theater in New York, has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in the film. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Lion

Moonlight