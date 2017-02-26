VIDEO: Adorable panda refuses to stop hugging her keeper

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
panda-hug

CHENGDU CITY, SICHUAN PROVINCE, China (WFLA) – Some schoolchildren in China were delighted to learn that baby pandas can act a lot like little kids.

Panda cub Yazhu lives at the Panda Research Center in the Sichuan Province.

Little Yazhu made children who were visiting the center burst into laughter with her antics.

The fluffy black and white bear seemed to want her keeper to know he was her favorite, so she hugged the keeper’s leg…and then refused to let go.

Video shows Yazhu’s keeper dragging Yazhu around as he prepared bamboo shoots for the panda’s lunch.

After the keeper gathered enough bamboo, he picked Yazhu up and carried her to her playground.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s