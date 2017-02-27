As Ohio turns 214, Statehouse celebrates with tours, trivia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio is celebrating 214 years of statehood this year, and the Statehouse in Columbus is marking the occasion with a family-friendly party on March 5.

The board that runs the Statehouse says the free, public event that afternoon will include tours of the building, snacks, Ohio trivia and birthday-hat crafting.

It says organizations from Columbus and the state will offer activities, educational exhibits and travel information. The partner organizations for the event include multiple historical societies, Tourism Ohio and the attorney general’s office.

Ohio’s General Assembly convened to conduct its first business on March 1, 1803, in Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH’-ee). The capital later moved to Zanesville and then ultimately Columbus.

The Statehouse in Columbus has housed the state government since 1857.