Delaware County Sheriff’s Office gets body cameras for deputies

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office joined the list of departments with body worn cameras here in central Ohio.

Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin said they’ve been looking into getting body cameras for about a year and a half and spent more than $140 dollars to get them.

Martin said eight deputies are actively wearing the cameras now and they believe the new equipment will be great for both the department and residents.

These cameras have the ability to see 130 degrees from the direction it’s pointed and capture video in color.

“If you’re on camera, you’re on better behavior, whether you’re being stopped or you’re the officers,” said Martin.

Delaware County Deputy Troy Ellis agreed with Martin’s statement. He said it’s something he experienced firsthand while testing the cameras. He says a suspect screamed for someone to record deputy Ellis because he was using excessive force.

“There was no excessive use of force, and that everything that I was doing was proper and within policy,” said Ellis. “So it completely changed his behavior. He actually apologized for his actions once he realized he was being recorded.”

The sheriff added he hopes to have all 95 of his deputies equipped with these cameras by the end of the 2017.

