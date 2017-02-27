Driver uninjured after driving vehicle off parking garage, onto business

Published:
car

HOUSTON, TX (NBC News) — A Texas driver is safe after driving a vehicle off a parking garage and into a business below.

The Houston Fire Department said they arrived at the scene at about noon and found the car upside-down through the top of a shopping center.

Emergency workers found the driver outside the car and alert, but emergency officials took the driver to a hospital as a precaution.

The car fell three stories and landed in a plumbing and hardware store.

“I got a call that the car had fallen into our store and so I came down here and saw the hole in the wall of the parking garage behind us and went in there with the fire department to make sure the water was, to make sure everything, the water was cut off. There’s three or four inches of water in the space, all the wiring and everything just, he went right through everything,” business owner Doug Hermance told KPRC.

