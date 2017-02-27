Small plane crashes into two homes in California

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) – Officials say a small plane has crashed into two homes in Riverside.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna 310 aircraft crashed Monday evening shortly after taking off from Riverside Municipal Airport.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor says the plane was headed for San Jose when it crashed about a half-mile northeast of the Riverside airport.

Riverside Police Lt. Charles Payne says the plane crashed into a residential neighborhood and collided with two homes.

Video from a news helicopter showed plane wreckage and at least one home engulfed in flames near the intersection of Central and Streeter Avenue. The video also appeared to show a person being loaded onto a stretcher and removed from the home.

Payne says residents in nearby homes were being evacuated and taken to a community center.

