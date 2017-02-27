Man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing ex-wife in front of Grove City apartment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jeremy Roberts had his teenage son call police after he stabbed his ex-wife to death.

“This is a sad case of domestic violence where this man brutally killed his ex-wife in front of his apartment and told his then 13 year old son to report the murder to the police by having the teen call 911.” O’Brien stated in a released statement.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Roberts, 43, plead guilty to aggravated murder to the June 10, 2012 stabbing of his ex-wife that occurred outside his apartment in the 3200 block of Townhouse Drive in Grove City.

“At approximately 9:00 am, Police received a 911 call from the teenager reporting that Roberts had fatally stabbed Candice Roberts, age 36, after she had arrived at the residence to pick up 2 of her 3 children following a weekend visit with their father,” O’Brien stated.

Roberts was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole for twenty-five years.