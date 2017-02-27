Man sentenced in death of woman whose body was found in well

associated-press-logo By Published:
gavel

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A man convicted of killing an 81-year-old woman who was strangled and whose body was found in an Ohio wishing well has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Charles Greene proclaimed his innocence at his sentencing Monday in the 2008 slaying of Alyce Seff, whose body was found in a well behind a house she owned.

Greene was convicted in January of murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

The 54-year-old Greene told the judge there was “no DNA or evidence or nothing” of him “killing this lady.”

Greene testified another man gave him Seff’s phone and credit cards and he didn’t know they were hers. Greene sometimes worked as a handyman for Seff.

Defense attorney Frederick Benton says Greene will appeal his conviction.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s