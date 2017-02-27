Man sentenced to 60 years for abducting, killing 15-month old

OWEN COUNTY, IN (WISH) — The man found guilty of killing a 15-month-old was sentenced to 60 years in prison Monday. An additional 16 years will be served concurrently.

In a plea deal, 23-year old Kyle Parker plead guilty to murder and kidnapping 15-month old Shaylyn Ammerman last March.

Altogether a judge sentenced Parker to 76 years; 60 for murder and 16 for kidnapping.

In exchange for pleading guilty to murder and kidnapping, six other charges were dropped. Those charges are:

Rape

Child molesting

Aggravated battery use

Strangulation

Obstruction of justice

Failure to report a dead body

The forensic pathologist on the case said it was the worst case of sexual trauma she had ever seen.

The Owen County Prosecutor Don VanDerMoere called it the equivalency of a life sentence and added he doesn’t think Parker will make it out of prison alive. Parker would be 83 at the end of his sentence. Still, baby Shaylyn’s family said it’s not enough.

Justin Ammerman faced his only child’s killer in the courtroom, “I didn’t want to see him at all. I really had no words for him, only for him to just die. I want him to rot in hell.”

Strong words that sound minimal to those who loved Shaylyn. Ammerman, with his mom Tamera Morgan by his side, spoke after the sentencing hearing.

“I wish he wouldn’t got the death penalty to be honest with you. Even that wouldn’t have been enough,” he said.

Although VanDerMoere wanted a maximum penalty, he told the court he had to have evidence and not allegations. According to VanDerMoere, hundreds of pieces of evidence were submitted for DNA analysis. He said none matched Parker.

VanDerMoere also pointed out that two out of three people failed polygraph years during the investigation, yet only Parker was charged.

Ammerman, however, believes Parker acted alone.

“Kyle is the only one that took part in that. I think Kyle is the only one that did that. If I could ask him why he did what he did,” said Ammerman.

Investigators say baby Shaylyn was kidnapped, raped, and strangled. They believe bleach was poured over her body to get rid of DNA.

“We’ll never know why. I doubt he knows why. I really do. Because I don’t know how anyone could do something that gruesome to a little baby,” Morgan said.

During sentencing, the judge looked at Parker and told him he had no moral compass and no decency. She then ordered deputies to get him out of her courtroom.

Parker was also ordered to pay $283 for court fees and his public defender. He did not speak during the hearing.