National Association of Manufacturers tour Anheuser Busch, talk jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The National Association of Manufacturers is touring the country, and on Monday stopped in Ohio at the Anheuser Busch plant to talk about the importance of keeping manufacturing jobs here in the U.S.

A panel discussion was held at the plant joining workers and state lawmakers together to show how important the jobs are here in Ohio.

Jay Timmons President and CEO of The National Association of Manufacturers’ team met with President Donald Trump and says we have a president right now who has a laser focus on manufacturing; one who is focused and cares about keeping jobs here in the U.S. ”We would like to bring more manufacturing into the United States. We want more investment, want more job creation because manufacturing is what powers the economy, and frankly other countries all around the world are trying to take away our mantle of economic leadership and we want to make sure that does not happen.”

PHOTOS: National Association of Manufacturers tour Anheuser Busch View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Timmons says the country needs comprehensive tax policy, regulatory reform, and a significant investment in infrastructure if we are truly going to make sure manufacturing is growing and thriving here in the United States.

A tour through the plant showed all the work that goes into the day to day process of distribution.

The tours continue Tuesday in Pennsylvania and then on to Wisconsin.