Nationwide manhunt underway for man accused of killing two women, shooting a jogger

RANKIN CO., MS (WLBT/WCMH) — A Mississippi man is at the center of a nationwide manhunt in the murders of two women and the shooting of a jogger.

28-year-old Alex Bridges Deaton is accused in the murder of his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson, as well as aggravated assault after he allegedly shot a woman as she was jogging early Friday morning in Rankin County, Mississippi.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell has also named him as a “person of great interest” in the murder of 69-year-old Brenda Pinter in Neshoba County.

Deaton, who is considered armed and extremely dangerous, is described as a white male, standing 5’9″ tall, weighing 170 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. If anyone comes in contact with Deaton they should not attempt to engage him, but contact authorities via 911. He may be driving a white 2012 GMC Acadia with a Mississippi Nurses Foundation plate with the number F39 6NF.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says that Deaton was last seen near Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend. Bailey believes Deaton is a threat to the public and to law enforcement.

